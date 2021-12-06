S.Korea's COVID-19 rules put some vaccinated foreigners in limbo

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korea imposed stricter
measures on Monday to contain growing coronavirus infections and
the Omicron variant, leaving some foreign residents vaccinated
overseas effectively barred from places such as restaurants,
cafes and cinemas.
South Korea recognises the vaccination status of Korean
citizens who were vaccinated overseas but not foreigners, unless
they entered the country under a quarantine exemption.
Some foreign residents, particularly from Europe and the
United States, were vaccinated earlier in the year when South
Korea had not yet made vaccines available and were not eligible
for the quarantine exemptions that were extended to certain
people in business, education or for humanitarian reasons.
It is unclear how many people are affected but the problem
has caught the attention of several foreign embassies, which
have been lobbying unsuccessfully for weeks for a change.
"We continue to argue for urgent review of the guidance in
order to ensure equitable treatment of foreign and Korean
nationals vaccinated overseas," Stephen Burns, a spokesman for
the British embassy in Seoul, told Reuters.
The Australian Embassy is in ongoing contact with the South
Korean government on this matter and continues to advocate for a
change to their policy, ambassador Catherine Raper said in a
post on Twitter on Monday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the
policy affects a small number of people and is necessary given
rising COVID-19 cases.
"A cautious approach is required at this time with locally
and globally confirmed cases of the Omicron variant and the
possibility of further community spread," a spokesperson said,
adding that officials will review the rules depending on the
domestic outbreak situation.
The KDCA reported 4,325 new COVID-19 infections on Monday,
for a total of 477,358 since the pandemic began, with 3,893
deaths overall. The country has detected 24 cases of the new
Omicron variant.
In response to growing daily cases, South Korea has put on
hold previous efforts to "live with COVID-19", instead imposing
new vaccine pass requirements and ending quarantine exemptions
for all travellers arriving from overseas.
The problem for foreigners with unregistered vaccines stands
to become more acute as previous rules that required a
government vaccine pass or negative COVID-19 test for entry to
gyms, saunas, and bars have now been expanded to include cafes,
restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces.
Unvaccinated individuals or people without proof of
vaccination can still dine in restaurants, but only if they sit
alone.
"An example of how South Korea isn't quite a truly global,
international country yet," tweeted Jean Lee, an analyst on
Korea affairs at U.S.-based Wilson Center.
In March, authorities in several major cities including
Seoul sparked an uproar by ordering all foreign workers be
tested for coronavirus. Some of those measures were dropped
after complaints by embassies and a human rights probe.
