Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea's Han Duck-soo tapped to return as prime minister for new administration

04/03/2022 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) -The transition committee of South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol named Han Duck-soo on Sunday to become prime minister in the new administration, restoring him to a role he last held more than a decade ago.

The 72-year-old Han has expertise in economy, trade and public affairs, and was prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from April 2007 to February 2008.

He spent more than 40 years in the public sector, including the customs agency, trade ministry and finance ministry. He also served as an ambassador to the United States.

"He has built a wealth of experience in economy, trade and diplomacy ... and is considered the right person to carry out state affairs," President-elect Yoon said as Han stood alongside him at a news conference.

Han said the economy was struggling amid heightened economical and geopolitical risks as he listed four main tasks to be addressed; managing foreign and defence policies, achieving fiscal soundness, while keeping a healthy current account surplus and raising national productivity.

The prime minister in South Korea, unlike some others, is appointed by the president, rather than being elected, and must be approved by parliament.

The position is largely administrative but the prime minister oversees ministries, deliberates major state affairs and acts on behalf of the president.

The nomination comes as Yoon from the opposition conservative party is set to take office next month.

Yoon is a former prosecutor general who has never held elected office before but Han's experience working on both sides of South Korea's partisan divide is expected to play a crucial role in helping the incoming administration reshape the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Previously, Han led the nation's free trade agreement with the United States and talks with Pyongyang in 2007 where the two discussed details of a massive aid package to help rebuild the impoverished North's infrastructure.

Incoming Yoon faces challenges to curb runaway home prices and rising household debt amid inflationary risks and a growing wealth gap, while he also faces headwinds from global supply disruption and higher energy prices.

That adds to the already complicated situation for Yoon as outgoing President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party holds nearly 60% of 295 seats in the National Assembly.

(Editing by William Mallard, Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Joori Roh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23aS.Korea's Han Duck-soo tapped to return as prime minister for new administration
RE
04:23aPakistan PM Khan gets reprieve as move to oust him blocked
RE
04:21aFashion startup Shein raising funds at $100 billion value - Bloomberg News
RE
04:10aPakistan PM Khan gets reprieve as move to oust him blocked
RE
03:51aUkraine Kremenchug refiner destroyed after attack-governor
RE
03:51aKremenchug oil refinery fire has been extinguished after russia…
RE
03:43aFormer retail executive Ian Cheshire appointed chair of UK's Channel 4
RE
03:38aTaiwan says new COVID cases won't affect re-opening plans
RE
03:30aCosta Ricans to choose between outsider and former leader in presidential vote
RE
03:30aREFILE-Russia says it destroyed oil refinery near Odesa
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy as U.S. drivers cross border for deals
2KREMENCHUG OIL REFINERY FIRE HAS BEEN EXTINGUISHED AFTER RUSSIA…
3Russian lawmakers seek punishment for implementation of sanctions on Ru..
4Tesla plans to resume production at its Shanghai plant from April 4 - s..
5Aviva : Shareholder update - April 2022

HOT NEWS