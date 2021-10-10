S.Korea's Lee wins ruling party primary in presidential race overshadowed by scandal

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lee Jae-myung became the
presidential candidate for South Korea's ruling party on Sunday,
hoping to overcome a property scandal and gather national
support while conservative opponents trade barbs over anal
acupuncture and fortune-tellers.
Lee, governor of Gyeonggi province and a party outsider https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skoreas-bernie-sanders-tops-presidential-polls-with-talk-universal-basic-income-2021-09-13
often critical of incumbent President Moon Jae-in, sealed his
victory in the primary to represent the Democratic Party in the
March 9 presidential election. Moon cannot stand for re-election
under Korean law.
The leading contender among a fractured field from the main
conservative People Power Party, Yoon Seok-youl, has been caught
up in scandals of his own - including murky ties to an anal
acupuncturist - and criticism he relies on fortune-tellers.
"It used to be at most a single candidate who had such
scandals, but the top two frontrunners are both embroiled in
scandals in this election, which shows South Korea is regressing
politically," Lee Jun-han, professor of political science at
Incheon National University.
Lee secured 50.29% of the votes in an 11-round primary that
ended on Sunday. His closest rival and initially the
establishment favourite, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon,
finished with 39.14%.
His outsider image was once seen as a liability in the face
of establishment competitors with closer ties to the outgoing
Moon, but Lee rose to prominence with an aggressive pandemic
response and a populist economic agenda.
Dogged by a scandal involving a residential development plan
when he was mayor of Seongnam in 2015, Lee used his acceptance
speech to pledge progress on policy issues, including a push for
universal basic income and more affordable housing amid
skyrocketing property prices.
Next year's election represents "the ultimate battle against
the corrupt establishment," he said.
Prosecutors and police have been investigating the Seongnam
project amid controversy over Lee's ties to a former official,
who has been arrested on corruption charges related to the deal.
Lee has denied any wrongdoing. His office did not respond to
requests for comment.
Housing-related scandals are a particular sore spot for
voters in South Korea, where home prices have soared beyond the
reach of many. Lee's party has been damaged by allegations of
property speculation.
On the other side, conservative Yoon - a former top
prosecutor who joined the opposition after gaining prominence
during a political fight with President Moon - was forced in a
televised debate last week to distance himself from an
unlicensed anal acupuncturist.
Yoon denied knowing the acupuncturist, and said he only
"seldom" meets fortune-tellers or shamans, who practice an
animistic ethnic religion of Korea which dates back
to prehistory and are widely consulted in South Korea.
Yonhap news agency said prosecutors are investigating a
political meddling scandal that possibly involves Yoon. It
quoted him as calling the allegations a "political plot" to
derail his candidacy.
Yoon has denied any wrongdoing while serving as a
prosecutor. His campaign did not respond to Reuters' requests
for comment.
His rival in the PPP primary, Hong Joon-pyo, on Saturday
called a possible matchup between Lee and Yoon a "criminal
election".
A combined survey by four polling services last week found
Lee leading Yoon 44% to 33% in a hypothetical two-way race.
The conservatives made gains in local elections in April as
the Democratic Party was mired in scandals, but the spats in the
primaries over things like shamanism threaten their chances to
capitalise in the regular election, said Yang Seung-ham, a
longtime political analyst.
