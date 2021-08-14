S.Korea's Moon says open to dialogue with Japan despite history feuds

SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said on Sunday that his government remained open to dialogue
with Japan to step up cooperation while seeking to resolve
historical rows that had long frayed bilateral ties.
Moon, in his Liberation Day speech marking the 76th
anniversary of independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule
after World War II, said the two neighbours should work together
to "surmount difficulties" and foster cooperation based on
shared values of democracy and market economy.
"Our government has always kept the door open for dialogue
to jointly respond not only to our two countries' pending issues
but also threats facing the world, including COVID-19 and the
climate crisis," Moon said.
"For historical issues that need to be rectified, we will
resolve them through actions and practices that are consistent
with universal values and the standards of the international
community."
Relations have soured to their lowest points in decades in
recent years over reminders of the colonisation, after Korean
courts ordered Tokyo to compensate victims who were forced to
work for Japanese companies and at its wartime military
brothels.
The rulings drew a rebuke from Tokyo, which says the issues
were settled under a 1965 treaty that normalised diplomatic
relations and other arrangements made later.
Moon's speech came two days after Japan's defence minister
visited Yasukuni shrine, a symbol of the country's imperialist
past and a flashpoint with South Korea and China.
Last month, Moon scrapped a plan to visit Tokyo for the
Olympics and hold his first summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide
Suga after what his office called unacceptable remarks by a
Seoul-based Japanese diplomat.
Moon had expressed hopes that the Games could be a chance to
seek a diplomatic solution to the historical feuds and promote
joint economic recovery with Japan from the coronavirus pandemic
while reviving stalled talks with North Korea.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by William Mallard)