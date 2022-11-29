S Korea's Yoon makes stark warning to Pyongyang

In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters,

President Yoon Suk-yeol said that if Pyongyang went ahead with a nuclear test,

there would be an unprecedented response from Seoul and its allies,

but he gave no specifics.

"What I can tell you is that our response would include something that have not been seen in the past."

"It would be extremely unwise for North Korea to conduct a (seventh) nuclear test."

Yoon's comments come as officials from his country and the U.S. warn that North Korea may be preparing...

to resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017.

He also urged China - as North Korea's closest ally - to do more to influence Pyongyang.

And noted how countries in the region, including Japan, had been pushed to increase their defense spending.

More U.S. warplanes and ships have also been deployed.

"I believe that China has enough capability to affect North Korea's decision, not only in military aspect but also economically. However, it is up to China's decision that to what extent it will influence North Korea and how much it is going to contribute to the peace and stability on the Korean peninsula."

2022 has been a record year for North Korea's missile tests,

including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile this month...

which Tokyo said landed 130 miles off the coast of Japan.

Such tests have overshadowed multiple gatherings of international leaders.

Undeterred by the backlash received,

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said this week his country intends to have the world's most powerful nuclear force.