Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea's Yoon to visit London, New York, Canada from Sept 18-24 -Yonhap

09/12/2022 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol holds first official news conference, in Seoul

(Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to visit London, New York and Canada from Sept 18-24, Yonhap news agency said on Monday, citing Yoon's office.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aPakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
RE
02:46aJapan's Nikkei ends at over 2-week high on Wall Street's strength
RE
02:46aFrench deficit target will be met in 2023, says Le Maire
RE
02:41aIran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers - Greek seafarers union
RE
02:39aFRENCH FINANCE MINISTER : New energy price caps will protect all French 'without exception'
RE
02:37aIran urges IAEA 'not to yield to Israel's pressure', says ready to cooperate
RE
02:32aFRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE : Details of energy price caps f…
RE
02:31aCPI in Poland may stay at two-digit level through 2024, rate-setter Kotecki says
RE
02:31aFRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE : French consumers will need to…
RE
02:30aFRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE : We will maintain price caps on…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool ..
2Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
3Toyota Tsusho : Supplies Biodiesel Fuel to Car Carriers at the Port of ..
4Winds of change shift Germany's economic power northwards
5UK economy shows signs of strain from surging power prices

HOT NEWS