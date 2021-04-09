Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea's pension fund adjusts rules to raise domestic equity allocation

04/09/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund, on Friday adjusted rules to raise domestic stock allocation for the first time in a decade, in a move to reduce pressure to sell local equities.

"The NPS raised the strategic asset allocation (SAA) limit for domestic equity from the current 2.0 percentage points to 3.0 percentage points," Health and Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a meeting.

Under the new rules, the NPS can hold domestic stocks in a range of 13.8%-19.8% of the total assets, from the current band of 14.8%-18.8%.

The SAA limit allows pension managers to hold positions without selling assets even if the proportion deviates from the preset target ratio due to changes in asset prices. This year's target is 16.8%.

The tactical asset allocation (TAA) limit was unchanged at 5 percentage points.

"The change comes as the limit for domestic stocks has been low compared to other assets, the frequency and size of deviations has been rising over the past three years and given that (NPS holdings of local stocks) continuously exceeded the upper cap from December," health ministry official told reporters.

The adjustment of the SAA limit for local stocks is the first since the rule was introduced in 2011.

"The NPS will review the portfolio rebalancing periodically going forward to improve the pension fund's profitability and stability," the official added.

As of end of January, the NPS had 180 trillion won ($160.67 billion), or 21% of its total 855.3 trillion won portfolio, invested in local stocks, according to its website. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Joori Roh; Editing by Alex Richardson and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aEURO ZONE STIMULUS MUST BE WITHDRAWN GRADUALLY : ECB's de Guindos
RE
04:20aSterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020
RE
04:19aSome Hong Kong lawmakers criticise plans to mask company directors' data
RE
04:15aWorld stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street
RE
04:11aS.Korea's pension fund adjusts rules to raise domestic equity allocation
RE
04:10aGREEN CHEMISTRY AND BIOFUEL : the mechanism of a key photoenzyme decrypted
PU
04:06aEMEA FX dips on dollar bounce; Polish zloty outperforms for the week
RE
04:04aSFO investigating Buy2LetCars owner Raedex, one individual questioned
RE
03:55aTAX BREAK EXTENSION PUMPS UP UK HOUSE PRICES IN MARCH : Halifax
RE
03:53aBoohoo's new warehouse to boost sales capacity to more than $5.5 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
5World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ