Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea's president-elect nominates conservative lawmaker as finance chief

04/10/2022 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol holds a news conference about his presidential office's relocation plans, in Seoul

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday named Choo Kyung-ho to be deputy prime minister and finance minister, as the country seeks to tackle surging inflation, household debt and demand for welfare.

Yoon, who takes office in May 10, announced eight cabinet minister nominations, including defence, industry, health and land. All are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings.

As deputy prime minister, Choo, 62, would double as finance minister and oversee economic policy, replacing Hong Nam-ki.

Choo is a second-term lawmaker in Yoon's conservative People Power Party. He served 33 years in government roles including vice minister of economy and finance, and vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission.

His nomination came as Asia's fourth-largest economy faces challenges of quelling decade-high inflation without destabilising markets as recovery from the pandemic continues.

Standing with Choo, Yoon said the nominee would facilitate policy coordination among agencies and with the parliament.

"The current economic situation are extremely serious, and internal and external circumstances are tough," said Choo told a news conference, citing inflation and slowing growth.

"The new government's top priority is to stabilise prices and people's livelihoods."

South Korea's economy last year grew an 11-year high 4.0% but is expected to slow in 2022 and consumer inflation is a decade-high 4.1% amid global supply shocks and disruptions caused by Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

As a member of the presidential transition committee, Choo has been working to draw up an extra budget plan to support small businesses and the self-employed who have been affected by COVID.

Yoon nominated Lee Jong-sup, a retired military commander who formerly served as deputy chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to be defence minister.

The incoming president is mapping out his foreign policy agenda just as tension flares after North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile last month.

Lee said he would bolster Seoul's independent response capability and "maximise U.S. deterrence" to counter the North's threats.

A team of Yoon's foreign policy and security advisers said last week they discussed redeploying U.S. strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to South Korea during talks with Washington officials. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Michael Perry and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aA. BATTLE : Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east
RE
03:20aMacron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday
RE
03:20aMacron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday
RE
03:16aSyria gas attack victim, awaiting justice, say impunity fuels war crimes
RE
03:13aSyria gas attack victim, awaiting justice, say impunity fuels war crimes
RE
03:05aS.Korea's president-elect nominates conservative lawmaker as finance chief
RE
02:42aShanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
RE
02:42aShanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
RE
02:39aRussian defence ministry says its attack helicopters destroyed c…
RE
02:14aUkraine conflict hurts Russian science, as West pulls funding
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
2Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
3Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
4Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east
5Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in pa..

HOT NEWS