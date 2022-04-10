S.Korea's president-elect nominates conservative lawmaker as finance chief

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's incoming President
Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday named Choo Kyung-ho to be deputy prime
minister and finance minister, as the country seeks to tackle
surging inflation, household debt and demand for welfare.
Yoon, who takes office in May 10, announced eight cabinet
minister nominations, including defence, industry, health and
land. All are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings.
As deputy prime minister, Choo, 62, would double as finance
minister and oversee economic policy, replacing Hong Nam-ki.
Choo is a second-term lawmaker in Yoon's conservative People
Power Party. He served 33 years in government roles including
vice minister of economy and finance, and vice chairman of the
Financial Services Commission.
His nomination came as Asia's fourth-largest economy faces
challenges of quelling decade-high inflation without
destabilising markets as recovery from the pandemic continues.
Standing with Choo, Yoon said the nominee would facilitate
policy coordination among agencies and with the parliament.
"The current economic situation are extremely serious, and
internal and external circumstances are tough," said Choo told a
news conference, citing inflation and slowing growth.
"The new government's top priority is to stabilise prices
and people's livelihoods."
South Korea's economy last year grew an 11-year high 4.0%
but is expected to slow in 2022 and consumer inflation is a
decade-high 4.1% amid global supply shocks and disruptions
caused by Russia's invasion into Ukraine.
As a member of the presidential transition committee, Choo
has been working to draw up an extra budget plan to support
small businesses and the self-employed who have been affected by
COVID.
Yoon nominated Lee Jong-sup, a retired military commander
who formerly served as deputy chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, to be defence minister.
The incoming president is mapping out his foreign policy
agenda just as tension flares after North Korea launched a new
intercontinental ballistic missile last month.
Lee said he would bolster Seoul's independent response
capability and "maximise U.S. deterrence" to counter the North's
threats.
A team of Yoon's foreign policy and security advisers said
last week they discussed redeploying U.S. strategic assets, such
as nuclear bombers and submarines, to South Korea during talks
with Washington officials.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Cynthia Kim; Additional
reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Michael
Perry and William Mallard)