S.Korea's spy agency says North Korea could test new ICBM in coming weeks -Yonhap

Today at 02:52 am Share

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's spy agency said on Tuesday North Korea could hold large-scale military drills in March or April, and test its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

The National Intelligence Service also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's first child is believed to be a son, and the leader also has a third child whose gender is unknown, Yonhap reported. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)