The National Intelligence Service also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's first child is believed to be a son, and the leader also has a third child whose gender is unknown, Yonhap reported.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's spy agency said on Tuesday North Korea could hold large-scale military drills in March or April, and test its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the South's Yonhap news agency reported.
