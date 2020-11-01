S.Korea takes in 164 asylum seekers from nearly 6,000 applicants

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Korea has accepted just 164
asylum seekers this year from nearly 6,000 who applied despite
coronavirus travel curbs, government data showed.
Immigration is a contentious issue in South Korea, where
many pride themselves on ethnic homogeneity, even as its
population of 51 million rapidly ages and the labour force
shrivels.
The figure of 5,896 applicants for refugee status between
January and August was down about 36% from the corresponding
period last year, data from the justice ministry showed last
week.
Russians topped the list of applicants at nearly 18%,
followed by people from Egypt, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and India.
Only about 4% of the 4,019 who completed the screening
process were accepted or granted residency for humanitarian
reasons, although not recognised as refugees, a rate less than
the 6% of 2019 and 16% of 2018, the data showed.
South Korea began accepting refugee applications in 1994 in
line with a U.N. refugee convention. The number of asylum
seekers has risen sharply since it became the first Asian nation
to adopt its own refugee law in 2013, peaking at 16,173 in 2018.
But the government clamped down after a sudden spike in
Yemeni arrivals in the southern resort island of Jeju that year
stoked fears over a possible rise in crime and other social
ills.
Defectors from neighbouring North Korea are not regarded as
asylum seekers and automatically receive citizenship.
In Europe, although asylum applications have also plummeted
this year amid border closures against the virus, many countries
have sheltered hundreds of thousands of refugees stricken by war
and poverty.
But few Asian nations, including Japan, have been keen to
accept more refugees.
New York-based Human Rights Watch criticised Seoul's strict
refugee policy this year, urging more acceptance and
transparency in application reviews.
The justice ministry did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)