S.Korea to allow operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Nov. 22

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that it had decided to allow the resumption of the 737 MAX's operations after monitoring safety and flight data from other countries' 737 MAX aircraft since late 2020.

Other Asia-Pacific countries - including Singapore, Malaysia, India, Japan, Australia and Fiji - have already approved https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/china-satisfied-with-boeing-737-max-changes-seeks-industry-feedback-document-2021-11-14 the return of the 737 MAX.

The ministry will continue strengthening safety inspections for 737 MAX aircraft, such as providing guidance to improve airworthiness and thoroughly checking pilot education and training, it said.

