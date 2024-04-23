SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday authorities would closely monitor financial markets and the adverse economic impact from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stock Market News in real time
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices: Kemp
Oil rises in early Asian trading, Middle East tensions remain in focus
Vanguard favors inflation protection amid rising price pressure risks
Rio Tinto, Eramet and LG Energy seek to develop lithium extraction tech for Chile
Japan to work with counterparts on excessive FX moves, says finance minister
Extension of Deadline in Accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules
Medallia CEO Joe Tyrrell leaves, chairman Mike Lipps takes interim charge
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- S.Korea to monitor markets, economic impact from Middle East tensions, finance minister says