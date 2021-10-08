Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea to raise emissions reduction goal to 40% by 2030

10/08/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's government on Friday said it would raise its greenhouse gas reduction goal from 26.3 percent to 40 percent by 2030, as part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The revised nationally determined contribution (NDC) was proposed by the ruling party in June and will be officially introduced at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, with a government plan presented to the United Nations in December.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed a “Green New Deal” aimed at helping his country bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic while eventually reaching the goal of zero emissions by 2050.

"I believe we are living in an unprecedented era that we have never seen or heard of," Jeon Eui-chan, the chairman of the presidential committee on carbon neutrality told a televised conference on Friday, noting that assessment reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded that humankind is living under atmospheric CO2 concentrations higher than at any time in at least 2 million years.

Environmental groups have welcomed South Korea's vows to reduce emissions, but criticised the goals as too low.

Seoul-based Solutions for Our Climate said the provisional target is still insufficient to meet Paris Agreement goals and irresponsibly relies on overseas reductions.

"Korea needs at least a 59% domestic reduction in emissions below 2017 levels by 2030 to do its fair share under the Paris Agreement," Joojin Kim, managing director of the advocacy group said in a statement.

"Korea is lagging behind many advanced economies committing to at least halving their emissions by the end of the decade."

The revised NDC is a "very bold aim compared to other nations", South Korea's government said in a statement.

When the 40% goal was first proposed over the summer, Climate Action Tracker said it represented a significant improvement to the country’s initial 2030 target, but is not yet aligned to what is needed to reach global Paris Agreement goals. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Additional reportin by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aUK starting pay jumps by most on record as staff shortages bite - survey
RE
03:15aJGB yields rise as Japan's equities extend rally
RE
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Flat With US Non-Farm Payrolls in Focus
DJ
03:10aRoyal Mail adds Canada freight strength with $287 million Rosneau deal
RE
03:06aSouth Africa's rand falls as investors eye U.S. jobs data
RE
03:04aFRENCH MINISTER BEAUNE : French fishermen must not pay for UK's Brexit failure
RE
02:59aJ SAINSBURY : Britain's Asda to expand rapid delivery service
RE
02:46aS.Korea to raise emissions reduction goal to 40% by 2030
RE
02:37aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021
PU
02:31aAsian shares steady as Chinese markets return, U.S. yields gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribu..
2U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
5Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

HOT NEWS