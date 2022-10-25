S.Korea to significantly cut treasury bond issuance for rest of year - fin min

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea will significantly cut the amount of treasury bonds to be issued for the rest of this year than originally planned, considering the recent market conditions, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Tuesday.

He, however, did not disclose further details of the cut in the treasury bond issuance.

The government will also make every effort for its bonds to be included in FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) in 2023, Choo added at a conference in Seoul on the local bond market. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)