S.Korea to significantly cut treasury bond issuance for rest of year - fin min

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea will significantly
cut the amount of treasury bonds to be issued for the rest of
this year than originally planned, considering the recent market
conditions, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Tuesday.
He, however, did not disclose further details of the cut in
the treasury bond issuance.
The government will also make every effort for its bonds to
be included in FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI)
in 2023, Choo added at a conference in Seoul on the local bond
market.
