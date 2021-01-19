S.Korea to step up monitoring of FX liquidity for non-banking institutions

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it
will improve and strengthen the monitoring system of foreign
exchange liquidity for non-banking institutions, given their
vulnerability seen during the COVID-19 shock and to prepare for
any future FX liquidity risks.
"A sudden surge in dollar demand in non-banking
institutions, such as securities firms and insurers is believed
to have triggered instability in the local FX market in March
last year," senior finance ministry official Kim Seong-wook told
a briefing.
"We believe giving the market a clear signal that the
financial authorities will continue to monitor and improve (FX
liquidity) system could help financial institutions, securities
firms and insurers on their risk management related to overseas
investments," he added.
Equity-linked securities (ELS) products based on foreign
indexes saw heavy losses amid an overall plunge in markets in
March, leading to hefty margin calls and a liquidity crunch for
many local brokerages.
As part of the guidelines, financial authorities will
introduce three indicators to help monitor the dollar funding
and operation of non-banking companies, the finance ministry
said.
Other measures include mandating brokerages to hold more
than 20% of the hedge assets of ELS in the form of quickly
cashable foreign currency assets.
Authorities will also launch a committee to enhance the
soundness of the FX market, and plan to establish a system that
will ensure smooth dollar supply to securities firms in case of
crisis events.
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by LIncoln Feast.)