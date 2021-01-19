Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea to step up monitoring of FX liquidity for non-banking institutions

01/19/2021 | 11:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it will improve and strengthen the monitoring system of foreign exchange liquidity for non-banking institutions, given their vulnerability seen during the COVID-19 shock and to prepare for any future FX liquidity risks.

"A sudden surge in dollar demand in non-banking institutions, such as securities firms and insurers is believed to have triggered instability in the local FX market in March last year," senior finance ministry official Kim Seong-wook told a briefing.

"We believe giving the market a clear signal that the financial authorities will continue to monitor and improve (FX liquidity) system could help financial institutions, securities firms and insurers on their risk management related to overseas investments," he added.

Equity-linked securities (ELS) products based on foreign indexes saw heavy losses amid an overall plunge in markets in March, leading to hefty margin calls and a liquidity crunch for many local brokerages.

As part of the guidelines, financial authorities will introduce three indicators to help monitor the dollar funding and operation of non-banking companies, the finance ministry said.

Other measures include mandating brokerages to hold more than 20% of the hedge assets of ELS in the form of quickly cashable foreign currency assets.

Authorities will also launch a committee to enhance the soundness of the FX market, and plan to establish a system that will ensure smooth dollar supply to securities firms in case of crisis events. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by LIncoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01/20Trump Has Granted Clemency To Steve Bannon - NYT
RE
01/19BANK INDONESIA : The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Jan 21st, 2021
PU
01/19Business investments into Singapore rise 13%, highest in over a decade
RE
01/19Oil rise on hopes of U.S. stimulus and crude stocks drawdown
RE
01/19Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office
RE
01/19Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office
RE
01/19China's 2020 U.S. soybean imports surged though likely missed trade target
RE
01/19APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : An Ecologist on the Global Impact of Wetlands for Climate Change Mitigation
PU
01/19LME copper rises on U.S. stimulus hopes, softer dollar
RE
01/19China shares rise on c.bank's liquidity boost; EV, healthcare stocks shine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : forecasts an end to borrowing binge, shares surge
2Goldman hints at cost cuts to hit targets as trading gains look ready to slow
3Wall Street closes higher as Yellen backs more stimulus
4'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : India asks Facebook's WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ