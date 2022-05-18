S.Korea will not discuss currency swap during Biden visit - official

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Forming a currency swap agreement
with the United States is unlikely to be discussed during
President Joe Biden's visit this week as a way of countering the
won's persistent decline, a senior South Korean official
said on Wednesday.
Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo said in
response to a question from reporters that it was not a proper
time to discuss that as a currency swap is usually discussed
during a serious economic crisis.
"The Federal Reserve usually considers currency swap
agreements at a time of serious economic crisis, but it's not
that time now and our economic fundamentals are strong," Kim
told reporters while explaining about Biden's planned visit.
Biden is expected to arrive in South Korea on Friday and
hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
There has been some speculation that South Korea may have to
seek to form a currency swap agreement with the Federal Reserve
to support the won, which has weakened some 6% so far
this year against the dollar on top of last year's 8.6% fall.
The South Korean central bank formed a $60 billion currency
swap agreement with the U.S. Federal Reserve in March 2020 as an
emergency step to stabilise markets, and both sides let the
agreement expire at the end of last year.
Under a bilateral currency swap, South Korea would be able
to borrow a certain amount of U.S. dollars for a pre-set period
and at a pre-set rate in exchange for won at times of trouble in
dollar liquidity.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)