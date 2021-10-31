Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korean exports mark 8th straight month of double-digit growth

10/31/2021 | 11:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean exports marked an eighth straight month of double-digit growth in October, propelled by post-lockdown recoveries in major markets, which pushed up demand for Korean chips and petrochemical products.

Exports surged 24.0% in October from a year earlier, faster than the 16.7% growth from September but missing the 27.0% growth seen in a Reuters poll.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is widely considered a bellwether for global trade as it is the first to release export data among major trading economies.

Imports jumped at a faster 37.8% on-year, also accelerating from a 31.0% expansion in September.

The $55.83 billion of exports logged in September was a record in terms of monthly shipments, but the pace of growth will slow in the coming months with the post-lockdown recovery now past its peak, said Park Chong-hoon, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank of Korea.

"Export growth will slow to between 10% and 20% in the coming months, as the base effect fades," Park said. "Having said that, demand for South Korean products will remain strong as we see in shipment volume."

By destination, exports to all nine major trade partners including China, the United States and Europe, increased for a seventh month in a row, a statement from the trade ministry showed.

A breakdown by items showed exports of semiconductors soared 28.8% in October from a year earlier while petrochemical products surged 138.1%.

Exports of cars, however, declined 4.7% on-year, due to chip shortages and base effects from last year, the statement said.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Cynthia Kim


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aAustralia's Westpac takes hit to margins, shares tumble despite buyback
RE
12:40aChina's leisure, tourism feel chill of COVID curbs
RE
12:32aGold edges up after Friday's drop, investors await Fed meeting
RE
12:22aOil drops on China fuel reserves release; OPEC+ meeting in view
RE
12:22aChina to strengthen push to reduce food waste
RE
12:21aOil drops on China fuel reserves release; OPEC+ meeting in view
RE
12:21aIndonesia Oct inflation accelerates to 5-month high
RE
12:17aDrilling to commence
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aChina applies to join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3COP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to..
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5The Daibiru Group Business Performance For Fiscal 2021 2nd Quarter

HOT NEWS