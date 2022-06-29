Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korean manufacturers' sentiment in July sinks to lowest for 1-1/2 years - survey

06/29/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee walks at an empty park near a financial district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean manufacturers expected business conditions to deteriorate in July to the worst in one-and-a-half years, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea's seasonally adjusted manufacturing business outlook index fell to 82 points in July from 85 in June, hitting the lowest since January 2021, the survey showed. The index stood just above a long-term average of 81.

The index for the non-manufacturing sector fell to 80 in July from 85 in June, hitting its lowest since August 2021, but still standing above a long-term average of 77.

The survey was conducted between June 15-22, and 1,653 manufacturers and 1,147 non-manufacturing firms participated.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pKinder Morgan to move ahead with Texas natural gas pipeline expansion
RE
05:07pVenezuela's second largest refinery suspends gasoline production -sources
RE
05:07pLast U.S. Medal of Honor recipient from WWII dies at 98
RE
05:06pIMF says Haiti staff-monitored program may lead to loan deal
RE
05:06pImf says management approves staff-monitored program for haiti t…
RE
05:04pS.Korean manufacturers' sentiment in July sinks to lowest for 1-1/2 years - survey
RE
05:04pTSX extends quarterly decline as recession worries grow
RE
05:03pPfizer signs $3.2 billion deal with U.S. government for COVID vaccine doses
RE
04:58pU.S. Energy Secretary Granholm violated ethics law, watchdog says
RE
04:57pClearlake Capital explores sale of Team Technologies for more than $1 bln - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..
5FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory

HOT NEWS