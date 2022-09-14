Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korean police arrest woman over NZ children found dead in suitcases

09/14/2022 | 10:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean police said they arrested on Thursday a woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

The Korean-born New Zealander is charged with murder.

The woman in her 40s was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan earlier in the day, after global police agency Interpol issued a red notice, the Korean National Police Agency said.

The woman is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after killing her then 7-year-old and 10-year-old children in Auckland, authorities said.

A South Korean court will review whether to extradite the suspect to New Zealand, they added.

New Zealand police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland after the remains of the children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen.

The family who found the bodies were not connected to the deaths.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Soo-hyang Choi


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aU.S. BNPL consumer debt set to hit $15 bln by 2025 - study
RE
09/14China warns coal companies against dual contracts, keep prices stable
RE
09/14S.Korea's Yoon to meet with top Chinese legislator
RE
09/14China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
RE
09/14Louisiana judge cancels air permits for controversial plastics plant
RE
09/14Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption
RE
09/14Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
RE
09/14INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Broadly Higher; PBOC Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged
DJ
09/14Japan's solo FX intervention won't be that effective - ruling party official
RE
09/14Typhoon Muifa downgraded to strong tropical storm, but rain, floods loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Comcast Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia..
2Westpac Banking : 15/09/2022 Westpac expands banking app with new tools..
3China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
4Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
5China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures

HOT NEWS