S.Korean shares fall as Fed's Powell dashes hopes of policy easing

*
KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
*
Korean won weakens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell nearly 1% on Thursday as hawkish
comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after a
fourth 75-basis-point rate hike left investors disappointed. The
Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI was down 22.34 points, or
0.96%, to 2,314.53, as of 0130 GMT.
** The index fell as much as 1.73% in early trade, but
recovered some losses on U.S. stock futures' gains and weaker
dollar in Asian trade hours.
** Still, the benchmark was set to snap a three-session
winning streak that lifted the index to the highest in six
weeks.
** Powell soured the mood on Wednesday by saying it was
"very premature" to discuss when the Fed might pause its rate
hikes, after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 75
basis points for the fourth time in a row.
** "Some impact from the Fed policy meeting is inevitable,
but there still remains hopes for easing of inflation pressure
and dollar's strength," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 2.18% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.89%.
Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp
fell more than 2% each, while tech platform operators Naver
and KaKao both lost more than 3%.
** Battery makers were among 227 few gainers of 927 traded
issues. LG Energy Solution advanced 1.93%, with its
parent LG Chem up 0.74%, while peers Samsung SDI
and SK Innovation rose 0.55% and 2.18%,
respectively.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 18.8 billion
won ($13.24 million) on the main board.
** The won was quoted 0.34% lower at 1,422.2 per dollar on
the onshore settlement platform, after falling as
much as 0.76%.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.22 point to 102.13.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 5.2 basis points to 4.159%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield climbed 4.8 basis points to 4.198%.
($1 = 1,419.7300 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)