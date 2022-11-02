Advanced search
S.Korean shares fall as Fed's Powell dashes hopes of policy easing

11/02/2022 | 10:26pm EDT
*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 1% on Thursday as hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after a fourth 75-basis-point rate hike left investors disappointed. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 22.34 points, or 0.96%, to 2,314.53, as of 0130 GMT.

** The index fell as much as 1.73% in early trade, but recovered some losses on U.S. stock futures' gains and weaker dollar in Asian trade hours.

** Still, the benchmark was set to snap a three-session winning streak that lifted the index to the highest in six weeks.

** Powell soured the mood on Wednesday by saying it was "very premature" to discuss when the Fed might pause its rate hikes, after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row.

** "Some impact from the Fed policy meeting is inevitable, but there still remains hopes for easing of inflation pressure and dollar's strength," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.18% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.89%. Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp fell more than 2% each, while tech platform operators Naver and KaKao both lost more than 3%.

** Battery makers were among 227 few gainers of 927 traded issues. LG Energy Solution advanced 1.93%, with its parent LG Chem up 0.74%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation rose 0.55% and 2.18%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 18.8 billion won ($13.24 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.34% lower at 1,422.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after falling as much as 0.76%.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.22 point to 102.13.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.2 basis points to 4.159%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 4.8 basis points to 4.198%.

($1 = 1,419.7300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.53% 0.63708 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.28% 1.14155 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.73054 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.98287 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.52% 16650 End-of-day quote.-0.89%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.30% 165000 End-of-day quote.-21.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012066 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
KAKAO CORP. 3.16% 52300 End-of-day quote.-53.51%
KIA CORPORATION -0.15% 66200 End-of-day quote.-19.46%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.07% 2336.87 Real-time Quote.-21.49%
LG CHEM, LTD. -3.31% 672000 End-of-day quote.9.27%
LG CORP. -0.37% 81100 End-of-day quote.0.25%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 1.07% 569000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NAVER CORPORATION 2.05% 174000 End-of-day quote.-54.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.58348 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX 1.32% 93.4408 Real-time Quote.-6.83%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.67% 59600 End-of-day quote.-23.88%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -4.61% 725000 End-of-day quote.10.69%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.72% 84500 End-of-day quote.-35.50%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.55% 183500 End-of-day quote.-23.06%
