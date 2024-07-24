* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday, as decline in heavyweight chipmaker Samsung Electronics was offset by gains in Nvidia-supplier SK Hynix after a Reuters report that Samsung's high-end chips were yet to fully pass the U.S.-based chipmaker's test for use.

** The benchmark KOSPI was marginally up, by just 2.01 points, or 0.07%, at 2,776.30 as of 0136 GMT.

** Samsung Electronics fell 1.31%, while rival SK Hynix jumped 2.20%. The two chipmakers account for a combined 30% of the benchmark KOSPI by market capitalisation.

** Samsung Electronics' fourth-generation high bandwidth memory or HBM3 chips have been cleared by Nvidia for use in its processors for the first time, but they will only be used in those developed for the Chinese market, with Samsung's fifth-generation HBM3E chips yet to meet Nvidia's standards, Reuters reported.

** SK Hynix, which is ahead of Samsung Electronics when it comes to high-end chips for artificial intelligence, is practically the exclusive supplier to Nvidia.

** South Korea's consumer sentiment in July was the most optimistic in 27 months, with a brighter spending outlook due to easing inflation concerns, a survey showed.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery makers and automakers fell, but e-commerce firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 461 shares advanced, while 375 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 134.6 billion won ($97.20 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,384.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,386.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 105.52.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.074%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 3.157%. ($1 = 1,384.7100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Eileen Soreng)