S.Korean shares hit six-week high on foreign inflows, battery boost

KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers
Korean won strengthens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday to their highest in
nearly six weeks, led by battery manufacturers, as strong
foreign inflows offset dismal exports data. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 41.61 points, or 1.81%,
to end the session at 2,335.22, the highest closing level since
Sept. 21.
** South Korea's exports in October fell the most in 26
months while a trade deficit persisted for a seventh month,
government data showed on Tuesday, although the market's
reaction to the sluggish data was largely muted.
** South Korea's top financial groups agreed with the
country's financial regulator to ensure sufficient liquidity is
supplied to the local money and bond markets.
** "The stock market's strength was supported by continued
foreign buying and upbeat sectors of batteries and
nuclear-related stocks, amid rotational trading of heavyweight
stocks," said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 1.01% and peer SK Hynix gained
1.45%.
** Battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced
6.63%, while its parent LG Chem surged 11.02%. Peers
Samsung SDI and SK Innovation rose 3.12%
and 5.49%, respectively.
** Nuclear-related stocks surged after South Korea signed
outline agreements to develop nuclear power in Poland. Doosan
Enerbility gained 19.62%, while KEPCO E&C
, KEPID and KEPCO PLANT S&E
rose 29.91%, 27.97% and 11.76%, respectively.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 492.9 billion
won ($347.79 million) on the main board.
** The won was last quoted at 1,417.2 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.50% higher than its
previous close.
** December futures on three-year treasury bonds
rose 0.35 points to 102.46.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell 10.5 basis points to 4.084%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 8.4 basis points to 4.171%.
($1 = 1,417.2400 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)