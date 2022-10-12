Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

S.Korean stabilisation fund to buy corporate bonds if needed - regulators

10/12/2022 | 03:27am EDT
SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's bond market stabilisation fund is ready to resume buying corporate bonds and commercial paper worth up to 1.6 trillion won ($1.12 billion), financial regulators said on Wednesday.

The Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service said in a joint statement the fund, set up during the global financial crisis in 2008/09, would buy corporate bonds and commercial paper if needed to stabilise the market.

The two agencies held a meeting to review market conditions after the country's central bank, the Bank of Korea, raised the policy interest rate by a bigger-than-usual 50 basis points early in the day.

They would promote the expansion of other facilities set up previously to help the bond market and devise ways to help stabilise domestic financial markets, the statement added. ($1 = 1,423.4000 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
