S.Korean stabilisation fund to buy corporate bonds if needed - regulators

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's bond market
stabilisation fund is ready to resume buying corporate bonds and
commercial paper worth up to 1.6 trillion won ($1.12 billion),
financial regulators said on Wednesday.
The Financial Services Commission and the Financial
Supervisory Service said in a joint statement the fund, set up
during the global financial crisis in 2008/09, would buy
corporate bonds and commercial paper if needed to stabilise the
market.
The two agencies held a meeting to review market conditions
after the country's central bank, the Bank of Korea, raised the
policy interest rate by a bigger-than-usual 50 basis points
early in the day.
They would promote the expansion of other facilities set up
previously to help the bond market and devise ways to help
stabilise domestic financial markets, the statement added.
($1 = 1,423.4000 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)