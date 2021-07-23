Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism

07/23/2021 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, building on the previous session's sharp gains, as earnings optimism and positive cues from Wall Street underpinned markets. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed up 4.21 points, or 0.13%, at 3,254.42. The index rose 1.07% on Thursday, marking its best day in two months on upbeat earnings from Hyundai Motor and POSCO.

** For the week, it fell 0.69%, reversing a 1.83% gain marked in the previous week.

** Among heavyweights, internet giant Naver and messenger app operator Kakao jumped 2.73% and 1.36%, respectively. Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, however, slid 0.50% and 0.84% each.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 163.6 billion won ($142.15 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "COVID-19 situation, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee and earnings results from major chip giants are in focus for next week," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are set to announce their earnings on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

** Mega-cap tech companies in the United States such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Facebook will also announce their results next week.

** The won ended at 1,150.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.08%.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,630 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, down from a record 1,842 infections marked a day earlier.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,150.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,151.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 110.27.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 1.888%. ($1 = 1,150.8700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.47% 3638.03 Delayed Quote.11.70%
APPLE INC. 0.96% 146.8 Delayed Quote.10.63%
FACEBOOK INC 1.43% 351.19 Delayed Quote.28.57%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.22% 228500 End-of-day quote.19.01%
KAKAO CORP. 1.72% 147500 End-of-day quote.89.35%
LG CHEM, LTD. 1.98% 826000 End-of-day quote.0.24%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.68% 286.14 Delayed Quote.28.65%
NAVER CORPORATION 2.80% 440000 End-of-day quote.50.43%
POSCO 4.69% 346000 End-of-day quote.27.21%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.53% 79700 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
SK HYNIX INC. 2.14% 119500 End-of-day quote.0.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aExclusive - Poundland owner Pepco to create 13,000 jobs over three years
RE
03:33aRapid German recovery triggering inflation bottlenecks - PMI
RE
03:30aCAR CHIP SHORTAGE TO ABATE, SMARTPHONES COULD BE NEXT : industry execs
RE
03:29aS.Africa's Telkom says CEO to step down next year
RE
03:27aS.Africa's Vodacom posts 14% rise in Q1 revenue
RE
03:24aVaccine business helps Lonza lifts 2021 sales outlook
RE
03:21aPROTEIN PINCH : China's soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use
RE
03:17aS.Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism
RE
03:13aHong kong's hang seng tech index down 3% hong kong's hang seng tech index down 3%
RE
03:12aHungry, thirsty soccer fans help UK retailers return to growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
2Wall Street closes up after choppy trading due to higher jobless claims
3Intel sales forecast implies rocky second half of 2021 amid supply constraints
4BB BIOTECH AG : BB BIOTECH : Solid second quarter for the biotech industry - BB Biotech raised its allocation ..
5Twitter beats revenue targets with ad improvements, shares jump 5%

HOT NEWS