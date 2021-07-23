S.Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, building on
the previous session's sharp gains, as earnings optimism and
positive cues from Wall Street underpinned markets. The won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The KOSPI closed up 4.21 points, or 0.13%, at
3,254.42. The index rose 1.07% on Thursday, marking its best day
in two months on upbeat earnings from Hyundai Motor
and POSCO.
** For the week, it fell 0.69%, reversing a 1.83% gain
marked in the previous week.
** Among heavyweights, internet giant Naver and
messenger app operator Kakao jumped 2.73% and 1.36%,
respectively. Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK
Hynix, however, slid 0.50% and 0.84% each.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 163.6 billion won ($142.15
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** "COVID-19 situation, the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee and earnings results from major chip giants are in
focus for next week," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee
Kyoung-min.
** SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are set to announce
their earnings on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
** Mega-cap tech companies in the United States such as
Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Facebook
will also announce their results next week.
** The won ended at 1,150.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, down 0.08%.
** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,630 new coronavirus
cases for Thursday, down from a record 1,842 infections marked a
day earlier.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,150.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month
contract was quoted at 1,151.0.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 110.27.
** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to
1.888%.
($1 = 1,150.8700 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)