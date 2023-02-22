Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P 500 DOWN 0.04% AFTER RELEASE OF FED MINUTES…

02/22/2023 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S&P 500 DOWN 0.04% AFTER RELEASE OF FED MINUTES


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.75% 0.68103 Delayed Quote.1.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.43% 1.20577 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.73802 Delayed Quote.0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.34% 1.0614 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.0.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.62243 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
Latest news "Economy"
02:31pThird point to launch proxy fight at bath & body works - wsj…
RE
02:30pNorfolk Southern takes responsibility for Ohio crash environment cleanup -CFO
RE
02:28pCDC panel recommends Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for all adults at risk
RE
02:25pFed minutes show officials mulled financial stability risk amid aggressive hikes
RE
02:23pNigeria gives power concession to local firm at $70 million a year
RE
02:22pProud Boys viewed U.S. Capitol Riot as 'next American Revolution' -testimony
RE
02:21pCdc advisers vote in favor of using 2 doses bavarian nordic's jy…
RE
02:20pWall St broadly unchanged after publication of Fed minutes
RE
02:18pTesla, California governor plan engineering headquarters announcement
RE
02:18pFed funds futures contracts price in further quarter-point hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
4BRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
5Meta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and Instagram

HOT NEWS