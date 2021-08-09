Log in
S&P 500, Dow retreat as oil slump hits energy stocks

08/09/2021 | 09:39am EDT
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated from record highs moments after the open on Monday as energy stocks tumbled on the back of a 4% slump in crude prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 09:34 a.m. ET after opening higher by 21.16 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.08% after rising 0.03% at the opening bell.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13% at the opening bell, and was last up 0.10%. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
