S&P 500, Dow retreat as oil slump hits energy stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated from
record highs moments after the open on Monday as energy stocks
tumbled on the back of a 4% slump in crude prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at
09:34 a.m. ET after opening higher by 21.16 points, or 0.06%,
while the S&P 500 was down 0.08% after rising 0.03% at
the opening bell.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13% at the opening
bell, and was last up 0.10%.
