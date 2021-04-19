S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs; Coca-Cola rises on results

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Tesla falls after fatal crash, bitcoin slump
* GameStop shares jump as CEO exits
* Coca-Cola rises as revenue beats estimates
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27%, S&P 0.13%, Nasdaq 0.20%
April 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dipped on
Monday although the S&P 500 and the Dow were still near record
levels, as investors anticipated first-quarter earnings season
for any hints that corporate America was rebounding from the
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coca-Cola Co trounced estimates for quarterly profit
and revenue, benefiting from the easing of pandemic curbs and
wide vaccine rollouts. Its shares slipped about 0.1% in early
trading.
IBM Corp, another blue-chip company, slipped about
0.2% ahead of its results due after the closing bell.
"The market is waiting to see if blowout earnings in banks
will continue to other sectors," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of
Great Hill Capital.
"One of the things the market is looking for is increased
participation among tech stocks, which have lagged in 2021."
A recent pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield
from 14-month highs has renewed interest in richly
valued technology stocks, while a string of strong economic data
has also helped push the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels.
The S&P 500 has risen for the past four weeks, its longest
winning streak since August 2020.
About 79 S&P 500 companies are due to report earnings this
week including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc,
Intel Corp, Honeywell and Schlumberger,
according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors dropped with financials
and energy the only exceptions.
At 09:57 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 92.61 points, or 0.27%, to 34,108.06, the S&P 500
lost 5.60 points, or 0.13%, to 4,179.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 28.53 points, or 0.20%, to 14,023.81.
Tesla Inc dropped 4.2% after two men died as its
electric car, which was believed to be operating without anyone
in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree in Texas. The stock
was also under pressure due to a sharp fall in bitcoin
over the weekend.
GameStop Corp jumped 8.5% on the announcement of its
CEO's resignation.
Crypto stocks including miners Riot Blockchain and
Marathon Digital dropped about 6.6 and 4.5%,
respectively, as bitcoin took a hammering.
Harley-Davidson jumped 8% after the motorcycle maker
raised it full-year forecast for sales growth.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and no new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 107 new highs and 35 new lows.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)