S&P 500, Dow slip on J&J vaccine worries; Apple, Amazon prop up Nasdaq

10/13/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trials weighed, while the Nasdaq rose ahead of major events scheduled for Apple and Amazon.com.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.57 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 28,764.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.21 points, or 0.01%, at 3,534.01, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.50 points, or 0.21%, to 11,901.76 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 6.35% 125.02 Delayed Quote.69.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.88% 28753.94 Delayed Quote.1.05%
NASDAQ 100 3.09% 12131.290469 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.56% 11901.199801 Delayed Quote.32.36%
S&P 500 1.64% 3532.06 Delayed Quote.7.63%
