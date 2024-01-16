S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.46%; NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.6%
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|14,972.76 PTS
|+0.02%
|+0.87%
|-
|4,783.83 PTS
|+0.08%
|+0.43%
|-
Coming flood of US Treasury issuance unsettles some investors after blazing rally
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee dips, but remains in favour with most interbank traders
Sweden's Northvolt raises $5 bln green loan to expand battery factories
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Track Lower Amid Risk-Off Sentiment
First Quantum suspends dividend, explores asset sales after Panama mine closure
TSMC's Q4 profit to slide 23%, focus on rebounding demand this year
Country Garden expects China property market to remain weak in 2024
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted ahead of key earnings; IT drops after recent rally
INDIA BONDS-India bonds consolidate after rally, traders eye state debt sale