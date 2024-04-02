S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES OFF 0.1%, NASDAQ 100 FUTURES DOWN 0.2%, DOW FUTURES DIP 0.3%
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|16,397 PTS
|+0.11%
|+0.08%
|-
|18,293 PTS
|+0.21%
|+0.09%
|-
|5,244 PTS
|-0.20%
|+0.49%
|-
Euro zone consumers cut near-term inflation expectations - ECB survey
Hyundai Motor ends Indonesia aluminium deal after climate campaign by K-pop fans
Drone hits primary oil refining unit at Russia's Taneco oil refinery - Reuters analysis
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 3 AM ET
Europe stocks kick off second quarter higher; German inflation data on tap
BYD may hand back top EV seller title to Tesla after Q1 sales decline
Federal administration awards major contract to cloud specialist Ionos