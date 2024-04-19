S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN 0.8%; NASDAQ 100 FUTURES DOWN 0.9%
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|15,601 PTS
|-0.52%
|-3.52%
|-
|17,394 PTS
|-0.57%
|-3.43%
|-
|5,011 PTS
|-0.22%
|-2.90%
|-
Surging dollar set for weekly gain as US data, Fed push back on rate cuts
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 9 PM ET
Australian shares face worst week in 19 months on US rate cut woes, geopolitical concerns
Fed's Bostic says he would be open to a rate hike if inflation progress stalls
Australian shares face worst week in 19 months on US rate cut woes, geopolitical concerns
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Results of Share Purchase Plan
Fed's Bostic says he would be open to a rate hike if inflation progress stalls
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- S&P 500 Futures Down 0.8%; Nasdaq 100 Futures Down 0.9%…