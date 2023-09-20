S&P 500 LOSSES GROUND AGAIN IN CHOPPY TRADING AS FED CHAIR POWELL SPEAKS, LAST DOWN 0.09%
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.6459 USD
|-0.07%
|+0.65%
|-
|0.0121 USD
|+0.46%
|0.00%
|-
|0.7439 USD
|+0.02%
|+0.84%
|-
|0.5944 USD
|-0.09%
|+0.59%
|-
|1.0673 USD
|-0.08%
|-0.63%
|-
|4421.44 PTS
|-0.51%
|-1.01%
|-
|1.2350 USD
|-0.34%
|-1.03%
|-
It's hard to escape the Fed today. The market is expecting a rate hike pause, but is still concerned about inflation. How concerned? That's one of the issues at stake today. Investors are in a wait-and-see mode, driven only by the big tech IPOs in the US.
