S&P 500, Nasdaq dragged by tech as upbeat data fans inflation fears

* Weekly U.S. jobless claims hit new pandemic low
* Services industry activity index at record high in May
* GM gains on 'significantly better' first-half results
* AMC sees more frenzied trade after share sale
* Dow up 0.04%, S&P down 0.23%, Nasdaq falls 0.75%
June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks wavered on Thursday, with
tech shares dragging on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq,
as investors balanced concerns about inflation and the Federal
Reserve reining in stimulus with relief about corporate tax
hikes.
The Dow was little changed as stocks rebounded after
reports that President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed
tax hike. In talks with Republicans, the Democrat offered to
drop plans to hike corporate rates as high as 28%, and instead
set a 15% minimum tax rate for companies, sources told Reuters.
"To set those rates at 15%, I think it would be great for
the market, if they could do that and take away some uncertainty
there," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas.
A better-than-expected U.S. weekly unemployment report and
private payrolls numbers for May pointed to strengthening labor
conditions, ahead of the closely watched U.S. payrolls report
due on Friday. A measure of service sector activity increased to
a record high.
Investors are focused on whether robust economic reports
could prompt the Fed to pare back monetary support put in place
during the coronavirus pandemic sooner than expected.
"The market is digesting strong economic data with some
inflationary pressures and factoring in whether this will change
the timing of Fed tapering and how to factor that into stock
prices," said Brad Neuman, director of market strategy at Alger
in New York.
Sparking fears over easing support was the Fed's
announcement on Wednesday that it will begin to unwind its
corporate bond holdings acquired last year through an emergency
lending facility launched to calm credit markets at the height
of the pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.55 points,
or 0.04%, to 34,613.93, the S&P 500 lost 9.85 points, or
0.23%, at 4,198.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
103.85 points, or 0.75%, to 13,652.48.
The S&P 500 tech sector fell 0.6%. Tech and other
growth stocks are seen as particularly vulnerable if inflation
drives up bond yields and more heavily discounts the value of
future cash flows.
The energy and financials sectors were
logging gains. Those and other value stock segments that are
expected to outperform in an expanding economy have topped tech
and other growth shares for much of 2021. Overall, the S&P 500
is up roughly 12% for the year and within about 1% of its record
high.
In company news, General Motors Co shares rose 6.3%,
after the carmaker estimated "significantly better" first-half
profits than previously forecast. Rival Ford added 7.4%.
Frenzied trading continued in retail investor favorite AMC
Entertainment Holdings. Following a dip in the session,
AMC shares were up 7.4% after the theater chain operator said it
completed a share offering it announced earlier in the day.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a
1.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 27 new lows.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)