Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500, Nasdaq drop as investors ditch heavyweight tech stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 10:31am EST
The U.S. flag covers the front facade of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 dropped on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic.

Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, which have flourished from this year's work-from-home shift and powered Wall Street to new heights, extended Monday's losses and pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq down about 1%.

The tech, communication services and consumer discretionary indexes dropped 1% each, as investors moved to sectors expected to benefit from a full reopening of the economy, such as energy and industrials.

"The rotation could be different this time because ... it is predicated on the fact that we have evidence to say things will get better," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Value-linked stocks, which tend to outperform coming out of a recession, added 4%, while growth stocks fell 0.6%.

Graphic: 5-yr performance gap between growth and value stocks -

The main U.S. indexes hit new peaks on Monday as data from Pfizer Inc's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred bets of a swift economic recovery next year. Democrat Joe Biden's projected victory in the U.S. presidential election also added to the market cheer.

Biden hailed the progress on the vaccine, but urged caution saying it would be "many more months" before widespread vaccination is available. Meanwhile, daily new U.S. cases topped 100,000 for the sixth straight day.

U.S. regulators on Monday also authorized emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 developed by Eli Lilly & Co, pushing its shares up by 2.2%. At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76.21 points, or 0.26%, at 29,234.18, the S&P 500 was down 14.28 points, or 0.40%, at 3,536.22. The Nasdaq Composite was down 141.57 points, or 1.21%, at 11,572.21.

Amgen Inc gained 2.7% after its asthma drug, being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Ulta Beauty Inc topped gainers on the S&P 500 with its 9.0% jump after the cosmetics store chain signed a long-term deal with Target Corp to open its own stores at the big box retailer's locations. Target gained 1.6%.

Apple Inc rose about 0.2% ahead of an event later in the day where it is expected to unveil new Mac computers using its own in-house processor chips.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 12 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Patrick Graham and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 3.06% 242.03 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
APPLE INC. -1.41% 114.5601 Delayed Quote.58.45%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.25% 8479 Delayed Quote.9.12%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.05% 29171.07 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
FACEBOOK INC -4.90% 264.607 Delayed Quote.35.82%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.39% 210.91 Delayed Quote.38.48%
NASDAQ 100 -2.46% 11535.188122 Delayed Quote.38.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.15% 11445.997531 Delayed Quote.32.57%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.09% 470.9548 Delayed Quote.45.41%
PFIZER INC. -0.82% 38.795 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED 2.66% 5048.45 End-of-day quote.19.51%
S&P 500 -0.80% 3518.43 Delayed Quote.8.63%
TARGET CORPORATION 1.56% 157.17 Delayed Quote.20.83%
ULTA BEAUTY 6.42% 262.255 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:51aFed's Kaplan concerned about next six months as virus surges
RE
10:49aMEDALLION RESOURCES : Commences Techno-Economic Assessment of Proprietary Rare-Earth Element Extraction Process
PU
10:44aShell to cut jobs and capacity at major Singapore refinery
RE
10:43aBioNTech says has vaccine pricing benchmark for rich countries for similar volumes
RE
10:42aFord to add jobs to boost output of electric F-150, add electric van
RE
10:41aNearly $2 trillion traded on COVID-19 vaccine news
RE
10:39aTreasury Sanctions Procurement Network Supplying Iranian Military Firm
PU
10:39aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : DMMD Circular No. 25 of 2020 - Upgraded MMCRS and Reporting Through Data Acquisition Portal (DAP)
PU
10:35aUber expects Postmates deal to close by year end after regulatory nod
RE
10:35aBANCO DE ESPAÑA : Consolidated Financial Statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020 (393 KB)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Westfield owner Unibail rethinks funding after rights issue blocked
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
4SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China ups scrutiny of tech giants with draft anti-monopoly rules
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Europe charges Amazon with using its dominance and data to squeeze rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group