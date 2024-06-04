STORY: Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, following soft manufacturing sector data and after a glitch on the New York Stock Exchange briefly caused trading halts in several stocks.

The Dow lost three-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 gained about one-tenth and the Nasdaq climbed more than half a percent.

A glitch at the NYSE triggered massive swings in shares of Berkshire Hathaway and Barrick Gold. Trading was halted in at least 60 stocks before the technical issue was fixed and activity resumed.

Markets also weighed data from the Institute for Supply Management showing that U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed for the second straight month in May, raising concerns of weakening economic growth.

Traders now see a better chance the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September following the manufacturing data, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Matt Rowe is head of portfolio management and cross-asset strategies at Nomura Capital Management.

"So we're in this vortex of odd information flow. We've just made it through earnings, which were OK. Better from the Nvidia side of the world, and there was some specific weakness from other, more traditional fundamental companies. But I think we're in the beginning of a summer that's going to just be drifting around on hopes that interest rates will get cut."

Circling back to Nvidia, shares of the AI chip leader rose nearly 5% after CEO Jensen Huang revealed that the company's next-generation AI chip platform would be rolled out in 2026.

Shares of other megacaps including Amazon and Meta Platforms gained.

And original meme stock GameStop soared 21% after a weekend Reddit post from stocks influencer Keith Gill, also known as "Roaring Kitty," showed a $116 million bet on the gaming retailer.