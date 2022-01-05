S&P 500, Nasdaq extend losses after 'hawkish' Fed minutes

* Dow turns negative
* Tech biggest drag on S&P 500
* Fed minutes show officials said labor market "very tight"
* Indexes: Dow down 0.3%, S&P down 0.9%, Nasdaq falls 2%
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq added to
losses while the Dow turned lower on Wednesday after minutes
from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed officials said
the central bank may need to raise interest rates sooner than
expected and reduce asset holdings quickly.
The technology sector was the biggest drag on the
S&P 500 and was last down about 2%, and the Nasdaq was also down
about 2%. The rate-sensitive real estate sector was
down 2.6%, leading declines among sectors.
"This is more hawkish than expected. This shift towards
hawkishness could be problematic for both stock and bond
markets," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox
Wealth Advisors in New York.
The minutes from the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting
offered more details on the central bank's shift last month
towards a more hawkish monetary policy. Policymakers said last
month that the U.S. labor market was "very tight."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.63 points,
or 0.26%, to 36,705.02, the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points, or
0.88%, to 4,751.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
319.48 points, or 2.04%, to 15,303.24.
Policymakers had agreed to hasten the end of their
pandemic-era program of bond purchases, and issued forecasts
anticipating three quarter-percentage-point rate increases
during 2022.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Culp in New York and Devik
Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)