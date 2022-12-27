S&P 500, Nasdaq knocked down by Tesla, megacap stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
China ADRs rise on reopening optimism
Tesla slumps on report of reduced output plan
Indexes down: Dow 0.01%, S&P 0.38%, Nasdaq 0.83%
Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq
fell on Tuesday, led by declines in some megacap growth stocks
and Tesla, with optimism around China further easing its
COVID-19 curbs limiting losses on the indexes.
Tesla Inc slid 5% after Reuters reported that the
electric vehicle maker plans to extend a reduced production
schedule at its Shanghai plant into January.
Megacap growth stocks Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
and Amazon.com Inc slipped between 1% and 2%,
dented by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The drops made consumer discretionary and
technology the worst performers among major S&P 500
sector indexes.
China said it would stop requiring inbound travelers to go
into quarantine starting Jan. 8, adding it would also downgrade
the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms such as JD.Com Inc
, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Pinduoduo Inc
climbed between 4% and 5.4%.
Casino operators Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts
Ltd and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd
gained between 2.2% and 4.7%.
China's move comes after three years of zero-tolerance
measures battering the country's economy and follows an abrupt
policy U-turn this month of dropping nearly all domestic
COVID-19 restrictions.
"With China opening up and being less restrictive, the hope
is that China will show an increase in GDP growth in 2023 - one
of the few countries to actually show an increase in economic
activity for the year ahead," said Sam Stovall, chief investment
strategist at CFRA Research in New York.
With a handful of trading sessions left this year, investors
are hoping for a so-called "Santa rally" at the end of what has
been a largely disappointing month for U.S. equities.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have lost around
6% and 9%, respectively, so far in December and are on track for
their biggest yearly loss since 2008 on worries that the Federal
Reserve's aggressive policy tightening to tame decades-high
inflation could trigger a recession.
Economic data so far has offered little hope that the Fed
could hit the brakes on its interest rate hikes. Inflation has
cooled further, but not enough to discourage the U.S. central
bank from driving rates to higher levels next year.
Money markets are pricing in 59% odds of a 25-basis-point
interest rate hike at the Fed's February meeting and expect
rates peaking at 4.94% in May..
Trading volumes remain thin as investors return from a long
weekend.
At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 4.94 points, or 0.01%, at 33,198.99, the S&P 500 was
down 14.55 points, or 0.38%, at 3,830.27, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 87.26 points, or 0.83%, at 10,410.61.
Southwest Airlines Co shed 5% after cancelling
thousands of flights, piling more pressure on the S&P 500.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc slipped 8.6%,
extending declines after the cinema chain disclosed plans for a
capital raise last week.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.69-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 1.93-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 144 new lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sriraj Kalluvila)