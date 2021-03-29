S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower on hedge fund default concerns

March 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower
on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks
said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default on
margin calls.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.7 points, or
0.04%, at the open to 33,087.55. The S&P 500 fell 5.2
points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3,969.31, while the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 34.8 points, or 0.26%, to 13,103.971
at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)