S&P 500, Nasdaq pare losses as investors digest Fed comments

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Fed's Brainard signals slower rate hikes ahead
*
Tech and growth stocks off session lows
*
Biogen, Lilly rise on Roche's Alzheimer's drug failure
*
Indexes: Dow up 0.31%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.36%
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq pared losses on Monday
as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard
lifted hopes that the Federal Reserve could ease its aggressive
stance on interest rate hikes.
Brainard, a voting member of the rate-setting committee
this year said that it would be "appropriate soon" for the U.S.
central bank to
reduce the pace
of its aggressive monetary policy tightening.
"That is consistent with what the market's already been
telling us," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading
and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Texas, referring to traders
pricing in a 50-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in December.
.
"When someone who is a part of the committee who makes that
decision reiterates what the market is telling us, that gives
people some confidence to potentially go in and buy (stocks)."
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had fallen as much as 0.7% and
1.4%, respectively, earlier in the session as hawkish comments
from Fed Governor Christopher Waller over the weekend dented
sentiment. Waller said on Sunday that smaller hikes should not
be seen as Fed "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.
Comments from both the Fed officials come against the
backdrop of a softer-than-expected inflation report last week,
which had raised hopes that the Fed could scale back its hefty
interest rate hikes and helped drive a euphoric market rally.
The S&P 500 on Friday logged its biggest weekly percentage
gain in about five months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq
notched its best week since March.
In the week ahead, several other Fed officials are also
due to speak while market focus will also be on a slew of
economic data for further clues on the outlook for interest
rates.
At 12:13 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was flat at 3,992.84,
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 40.55 points, or
0.36%, at 11,282.78.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 103.10 points,
or 0.31%, at 33,850.96, boosted by gains in drugmakers including
Johnson & Johnson and Amgen.
Technology and growth names too cut some losses but remained
under pressure, with Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc
and Amazon.com Inc down between 0.4% and 2%.
The New York Times on Monday reported that Amazon.com
was planning to lay off about 10,000 people in
corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week.
Tesla Inc fell 1.0% as Chief Executive Elon Musk
said "I have too much work on my plate" when asked about his
recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of the
electric-vehicle maker.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met
on Monday for long-awaited talks that come as relations between
their countries are at the lowest in decades, marred by
disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade.
Among other stocks, Biogen Inc and Eli Lilly
gained 4.6% and 1.9%, respectively, after the failure of
Swiss rival Roche's Alzheimer's disease drug candidate.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.54-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and one new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 47 new lows.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika
Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)