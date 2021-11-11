Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after inflation-led rout; Disney weighs on Dow

11/11/2021 | 11:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader works inside a booth on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded on Thursday from two days of inflation-driven selloff, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow.

A record-breaking rally in Wall Street's main indexes had come to an end earlier this week as recent inflation reports suggested that the current spike in prices will take longer to cool amid snarled global supply chains.

But Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said investors were able to look beyond the near term as "we just have more demand than supply."

"That's likely a good thing for future growth in earnings," he said.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose in early trading, with consumer discretionary leading the gains.

Tesla Inc gained 1.4% to claw back some ground lost in its 12.6% drop earlier this week, even after filings showed Chief Executive and top holder Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion of the stock over recent days..

Other mega-cap technology and communications stocks including Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Walt Disney Co dropped 8.0% to lead declines among Dow components, as it reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since the service's launch and posted downbeat profit at its theme park division.

At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 51.75 points, or 0.14%, at 36,028.19, the S&P 500 was up 13.79 points, or 0.30%, at 4,660.50 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 134.58 points, or 0.86%, at 15,757.29.

Amazon-backed electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc jumped 9.8%, adding to the nearly 30% gain on its blockbuster trading debut.

Tapestry Inc rose 9.2% after the Coach handbag maker lifted its annual sales forecast, boosted by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods.

Market participants were also watching developments around the nomination of the Federal Reserve Chair, with President Joe Biden still weighing whether to keep Jerome Powell for a second term or elevate Fed Governor Lael Brainard to the post.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 51 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arpan Varghese and Aditya Soni)

By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.77% 2938.17 Delayed Quote.66.48%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.11% 3514.725 Delayed Quote.9.80%
APPLE INC. 0.26% 148.3099 Delayed Quote.11.48%
FACEBOOK INC 0.94% 330.665 Delayed Quote.19.94%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.84% 333.42 Delayed Quote.48.73%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 29.14% 100.73 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 0.74% 1075.7566 Delayed Quote.51.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02pFTSE 100 Closes Up at 20-Month High as Pound Slips
DJ
12:00pNomis Solutions Announces Strategic Collaboration with J.D. Power to Deliver Enhanced Automotive Finance Pricing Strategies to Financial Institutions
SE
11:54aS&P 500, Nasdaq rise after inflation-led rout; Disney weighs on Dow
RE
11:49aU.S. infrastructure bill makes power broker of transportation chief Buttigieg
RE
11:43aDollar soars to 16-month high, stocks rebound after CPI scare
RE
11:41aSterling hits fresh 2021 low vs dollar, economy loses steam
RE
11:35aMozambique to appeal court ruling on extradition of ex-finmin to U.S.
RE
11:18aU.S. oil refiners bet the farm Biden will back them on biofuels
RE
11:13aExclusive-Didi prepares to relaunch apps in China, anticipates data probe will end soon -sources
RE
10:52aDaimler Truck to list on Dec. 10, cuts costs to boost margins
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5UK house prices soar again, fuelled by dearth of sellers: RICS

HOT NEWS