Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500, Nasdaq set for all-time closing highs as markets coast on vaccine hopes

08/24/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person waits on the Wall Street subway platform in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced in a late-summer, light volume session on Tuesday as an absence of negative catalysts kept risk appetite alive ahead of the much-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were higher, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on course to notch record closing highs.

Tech and tech-adjacent megacaps were once again doing the heavy lifting, but economically sensitive cyclicals and smallcaps were outperforming the broader market.

"When you look at slower periods in the market - and we're in that pre-Labor Day, last gasp of summer - it's not unusual for markets to have an upward rise," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"Spurring that is some of the news that's come out on the (Delta) variant front, the full approval of the vaccine," Carlson added.

The Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday fueled optimism over economic recovery which spilled into Tuesday's session.

Travel and leisure sectors, associated with economic re-engagement, were enjoying a healthy rally. The S&P 1500 Airline and Hotel/Restaurant/Leisure indexes were up 4.0% and 2.0%, respectively.

"In a market where people are looking for opportunity, they're finding it again in these economically sensitive stocks," Carlson said.

Recent economic indicators suggest the recovery from the most abrupt recession in U.S. history is headed in the right direction, but not to the extent that is likely to prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish monetary policy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to meet with other world bank leaders when the Jackson Hole Symposium convenes later this week, and his remarks will be closely parsed for any clues regarding the Fed's tapering of asset purchases and hiking key interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.17 points, or 0.23%, to 35,417.88, the S&P 500 gained 10.85 points, or 0.24%, to 4,490.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.57 points, or 0.5%, to 15,017.23.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, energy was the top gainer, boosted by the continued rally in crude prices. [O/R]

Best Buy Co Inc jumped 9.9% after the electronics retailer beat analyst earnings expectations and raised its full year sales forecast.

U.S.-listed shares of China-based e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc surged 19.5% after reporting its first ever quarterly profit.

JD.com gained 14.0% in the wake of the Chinese online retailer's remarks on Monday that it does not expect any business impact from a wave of regulations hitting the industry at home.

Other shares of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges were bouncing back as well, with the Invesco Golden Dragon ETF jumping 7.4%.

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks Inc advanced 19.7% as brokerages raised their price targets following its full-year forecast beat.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.89-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 26 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.08% 2831.4 Delayed Quote.59.81%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.08% 3302.4 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
FACEBOOK INC 0.82% 366.415 Delayed Quote.33.02%
PINDUODUO INC. 19.62% 96.98 Delayed Quote.-54.36%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 7.16% 99.6 Delayed Quote.-21.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pFitch says Pemex platform accident makes hitting output targets harder
RE
02:20pIraq approves BP plan to spin off giant Rumaila oilfield
RE
02:16pHeavy crude prices rise as Pemex fire roils U.S. market, traders say
RE
02:06pS&P 500, Nasdaq set for all-time closing highs as markets coast on vaccine hopes
RE
01:44pSoybeans rally as crop conditions drop, soyoil prices rise
RE
01:38pU.S. new home sales creep up; supply, prices remain constraints
RE
01:37pCalifornia water agency adding gas turbines to avoid power shortages
RE
01:36pRetailers stock up on 'above-the-keyboard' clothes
RE
01:28pMichael Kors owner names former Coach head Schulman as next CEO
RE
01:19pCiti considering bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals

HOT NEWS