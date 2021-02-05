Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500, Nasdaq set to wrap up best week since U.S. elections

02/05/2021 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs as a smaller-than-expected rebound in the labor market last month highlighted the need for more government aid to shore up the economy.

Stimulus talks, upbeat earnings and progress in vaccine rollouts have bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery, setting the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their best week since the U.S. elections in early November.

The Labor Department's data showed job losses in manufacturing and construction, the two sectors that have been propping up the economy. Job losses in December were also deeper than initially thought.

President Joe Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gained momentum on Friday with the U.S. House of Representatives set to vote on a budget plan that would allow the passage of the legislation in coming weeks without Republican support.

"Today's payrolls number gives further momentum behind a large stimulus package ... on top of that you have equity earnings which continue to get revised up for the fourth quarter," said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist and portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.

Adams said the asset manager was "overweight" on equities, with a bias toward U.S. small-caps and emerging market stocks.

Economy-linked materials and energy led gains among major S&P sectors. The small-cap Russell 2000 index, sensitive to the domestic economic outlook, jumped 1%.

The tech sector slipped 0.4% after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

At 11:34 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.23 points, or 0.35%, to 31,164.21, the S&P 500 gained 13.55 points, or 0.35%, to 3,885.29 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 34.08 points, or 0.25%, to 13,812.88.

Johnson & Johnson rose 1.6% after the drugmaker said it had asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Shares of GameStop, caught in the recent social media-hyped trading frenzy, jumped about 30% again on Friday, after online broker Robinhood lifted all the buying curbs imposed at the height of the battle between amateur investors and Wall Street hedge funds.

Stronger-than-expected corporate results so far in the fourth quarter have driven up analysts' expectations, and S&P 500 companies are now on track to post earnings growth of 2.4% for the quarter instead of a decline as initially expected.

Activision Blizzard Inc jumped about 9.2% after the company forecast full-year adjusted revenue above analysts' estimates, driven by strong demand for the latest installment of its blockbuster "Call of Duty" franchise.

Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp said it had received a letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following a critical report published by noted short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research.

Clover's shares dropped about 1.8%, extending losses from the previous session's 12% plunge.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.7-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.8-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 389 new highs and 16 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 9.59% 101.7287 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.27% 31149.37 Delayed Quote.0.38%
GAMESTOP CORP. 11.33% 61.4399 Delayed Quote.183.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.22% 13588.09418 Delayed Quote.5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.41% 13832.245039 Delayed Quote.5.60%
S&P 500 0.37% 3886.47 Delayed Quote.3.08%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 0.69% 55.1 Delayed Quote.130.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aGermany backs Nord Stream 2 'for the time being' - Merkel
RE
06:11aBest week in 3 months for UK mid-caps as Aggreko jumps on buyout offer
RE
06:09aGRAPHIC : Biden's immense economic challenge - Putting 10 million people back to work
RE
06:07aS&P 500, Nasdaq set to wrap up best week since U.S. elections
RE
06:06aGermany backs Nord Stream 2 'for the time being' - Merkel
RE
06:01aWhite House to invoke DPA to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production
RE
06:00a'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push
RE
05:57aRussia risks repeating Argentina's mistakes with grain export tax
RE
05:55aGold gains as dollar retreats, U.S. jobs report signals slow recovery
RE
05:49aSterling on track for fourth week of gains versus dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
5South Korea unveils $43 billion plan for world's largest offshore wind farm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ