Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 confirms correction as stocks stumble on war fears

02/22/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader looks at a screen that charts the S&P 500 on the floor in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500's 1% slump on Tuesday confirmed that the world's most watched stock index was in a correction for the first time since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. investors sold stocks amid growing fears of war between Russia and Ukraine, paring some losses after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a wave of sanctions against Russia.

Those geopolitical concerns have added to recent worries about the possible path of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes as the central bank attempts to rein in inflation at 40-year highs.

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance believed Russia was still planning a big assault on Ukraine following Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in the former Soviet republic's east.

The S&P 500 is now down 10.25% from its record closing high of 4,796.56 set on Jan. 3, confirming a correction, based on a widely used definition of a decline of 10% or more. The index had briefly been down more than 10% from its intraday record several times in recent trading sessions, without closing at that level.

GRAPHIC: S&P 500 Corrections and Bear Markets -

The small-cap Russell 2000 index last month confirmed it was in a bear market, or drop of 20% from its most recent high. However, some analysts feel smaller stocks are in the process of bottoming out.

Also in January, the Nasdaq confirmed that it had entered its fourth correction since the start of the pandemic. It is down almost 17% from its record high close in November.

GRAPHIC: Index corrections -

Rising interest rates tend to disproportionately weigh on shares of high-growth companies as investors value them based on earnings expected years into the future, and high interest rates erode the value of future earnings more than the value of earnings made in the short term.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Noel Randewich; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pS&P 500 confirms correction as Ukraine crisis rages
RE
05:52pS&P 500 confirms correction as stocks stumble on war fears
RE
05:50pExplainer-Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
RE
05:45pU.S. sanctions on Russia not likely to disrupt energy markets -State Dept official
RE
05:45pU.s. will be able to act quickly to address any spikes in energy…
RE
05:44pU.s. official says nothing happening on ground in ukraine now ri…
RE
05:43pU.s. official says opec countries understand our concerns about…
RE
05:43pSenior state dept official says u.s. coordinating with oil consu…
RE
05:42pSenior state department official says u.s. officials did not dis…
RE
05:41pSenior u.s. state department official says u.s. actions on russi…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil soars, stocks fall as Russia, Ukraine fears intensify
2Volkswagen and top investor steer towards Porsche IPO
3Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
4Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
5Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030

HOT NEWS