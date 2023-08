Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended earlier losses on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting showed officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 was last down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. (Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chris Reese)