Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 flirts with record high as month, quarter draw to a close

06/30/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A security camera is seen next to signage outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street was muted on Wednesday and the S&P teased its fifth straight record closing high as investors ended the month and the quarter by largely shrugging off positive economic data and looking toward Friday's highly anticipated employment report.

The indexes were languid and range-bound, with the blue-chip Dow posting modest gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq stayed relatively close to the starting gate.

"The news is sanguine and therefore we're not seeing big swings," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "But the trend is higher as stock prices are reflecting the economic recovery."

For the month, the bellwether S&P 500 was set to notch its fifth consecutive advance, while the Dow was on track to snap its four-month winning streak. The Nasdaq was on course for a green June.

This month, investor appetite shifted away from economically sensitive cyclicals in favor of growth stocks.

"We've seen a significant preference for cyclicals through May, and in June we've seen a major preference shift to growth, or 'tech-plus stocks,'" Ghriskey added. "It's been a dramatic change."

(Graphic: Growths stocks outperform value in June, narrow YTD gap, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qmypmdkqdvr/MicrosoftTeams-image%20(4).png)

All three indexes were on pace for their fifth consecutive quarterly gains, and the S&P 500 is on track to register its second-best first-half performance since 1998, rising 14.3%.

"The overall stock market continues to be on a tear, with very consistent gains for quite some time," Ghriskey said. "Valuations, while certainly high by historical standards, have been at a fairly consistent level, benefiting from the economic recovery."

The private sector added 692,000 jobs in June, breezing past expectations, according to payroll processor ADP. The number is 92,000 higher than the private payroll adds economists predict from the Labor Department's more comprehensive employment report due on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.5 points, or 0.49%, to 34,459.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.05 points, or 0.05%, to 4,293.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.02 points, or 0.14%, to 14,508.31.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P, energy was the biggest percentage gainer, while real estate suffered the biggest loss.

Boeing Co gained 2.2% after Germany's defense ministry announced it would buy five of the planemaker's P-8A maritime control aircraft, coming on the heels of United Airlines unveiling its largest-ever order for new planes.

Micron Technology advanced 1.6% as BMO upgraded the chipmaker's stock to "outperform" from "market perform" on continued supply-demand imbalance in 2022. The company is expected to report results after the bell.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 30 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Additional reporting by by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.16% 3453.58 Delayed Quote.5.87%
APPLE INC. 0.34% 136.845 Delayed Quote.1.58%
FACEBOOK, INC. -1.13% 348.0102 Delayed Quote.28.82%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 1.68% 84.2893 Delayed Quote.10.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pS&P 500 flirts with record high as month, quarter draw to a close
RE
02:28pWorld Wide Web source code NFT sells for $5.4 million at Sotheby's
RE
02:26pGap in talks with potential new partner to sell stores in France
RE
02:16pMARK R  WARNER  : Warner, Rubio Lead Bipartisan Letter to Ambassador Tai Highlighting Importance of Reconvening Trade Talks with Taiwan
PU
02:14pUK acts to protect steel industry from dumping
RE
02:02pModerna, J&J to make up bulk of Germany's 2022 extra vaccine purchases - ministry paper
RE
02:00pNAWG PRESS RELEASE : RMA Announces Changes to Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions
PU
01:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on lower U.S. stockpiles, demand recovery
RE
01:50pU.S. dollar share of global FX reserves rises to 59.5% in Q1
RE
01:46pKDA  : Collaboration with inBay Aims to Set a New Standard for Cybersecurity for the Pharmaceutical and Medical Sectors
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of jobs report
2Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: The start of a new phase
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private bank - sources
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, FedEx, Intellia Therapeutics, Reckitt Benckiser, XPO Logistics...

HOT NEWS