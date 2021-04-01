Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark on tech strength, reopening optimism

04/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A child leaps off a bench outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 on Thursday crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time, as gains in technology shares as well as optimism about a pickup in economic activity helped Wall Street kick off the second quarter on a high note.

Swift vaccinations and a massive fiscal stimulus program are powering a recovery in the labor market, helping investors shrug off latest data that showed a rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits last week.

The closely-watched monthly jobs report on Friday could show the U.S. economy added 647,000 jobs in March, on top of a 379,000 increase in February.

There is also optimism about President Joe Biden's $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan that would bring more investment into building roads and bridges and tackling climate change.

The 4,000 level "could be a possible inflection point where it renews confidence that this bull cycle is not over and that equities can remain resilient in the face of heightened interest rates and perhaps a not as extremely accommodative Fed policy," said Matt Hanna, portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments.

It took the benchmark index about a year-and-a-half to close the 1,000-point gap to 4,000, compared with about five years from 2,000 to 3,000 points.

The blue-chip Dow is less than 1% below its own record high, while the Nasdaq is about 5% off its all-time high as a rapid rise in U.S. bond yields accelerated a rotation from richly-valued tech stocks to underpriced economy-linked stocks.

Seven of the 11 S&P sectors rose, with technology and communication services and energy gaining more than 1%.

"April is usually a pretty good month for the market historically and I would expect that momentum to continue especially as we see the economy strengthen," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James.

Micron Technology Inc jumped 4.8% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software.

U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor rose 3.8% on its plan to invest $100 billion over the next three years to meet the rising chip demand.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.7% as "high flying" stocks including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc added between 1.1% and 2.3% after underperforming last month. At 10:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 56.45 points, or 0.17%, at 33,038.00, the S&P 500 was up 33.19 points, or 0.84%, at 4,006.08.

The CBOE volatility index slipped below 18 points for the first time in 14 months, a level last seen before the coronavirus-driven global financial market meltdown in March 2020.

Johnson & Johnson fell 1% after the drugmaker said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent's shares tumbled 14.3%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.80-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.80-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and six new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.12% 2106.955 Delayed Quote.17.68%
APPLE INC. 1.01% 123.5 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.10% 0.76038 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.3822 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.79519 Delayed Quote.0.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.27% 33091.38 Delayed Quote.8.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.17617 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
FACEBOOK INC 1.44% 299.15 Delayed Quote.7.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.013641 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 5.51% 93.255 Delayed Quote.17.33%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.49% 241.8984 Delayed Quote.4.24%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) -1.27% 665.426 Real-time Quote.12.16%
NASDAQ 100 1.63% 13320.750567 Delayed Quote.1.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.57% 13469.042208 Delayed Quote.2.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.42% 0.70122 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. 1.37% 124.3466 Delayed Quote.28.34%
S&P 500 0.81% 4008.1 Delayed Quote.5.39%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.69% 57.7 End-of-day quote.-7.23%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.68% 587 End-of-day quote.10.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:12aCredit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread
RE
11:08aGold rises over 1% as dollar, yields retreat
RE
11:03aIndia's March trade deficit widens to $14.11 billion
RE
11:02aU.S. Supreme Court bars suit against Facebook under anti-robocall law
RE
11:02aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH  : New quarter – new hope
PU
11:02aS&P 500 hits 4,000 mark on tech strength, reopening optimism
RE
11:01aFive market trends investors are focused on for the second quarter
RE
10:54aExclusive-Top investors to call for improved working conditions in care homes
RE
10:46aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA  : Tender for supply, delivery and installation of desktop note sorting machines to central bank of kenya
PU
10:44aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS  : Information on inflation expectations of the population. March 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ