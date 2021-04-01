Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 hits 4,000 on tech power, recovery optimism

04/01/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People are seen outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 breached the 4,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, powered by gains in technology shares and optimism about a pickup in global economic activity.

A mammoth vaccination drive and a massive fiscal stimulus are expected to drive a recovery in the labor market, prompting investors to look past latest data that showed a rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits last week.

The closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday could show the U.S. economy added 647,000 jobs in March, on top of a 379,000 increase in February.

The 4,000 level "could be a possible inflection point where it renews confidence that this bull cycle is not over and that equities can remain resilient in the face of heightened interest rates and perhaps a not as extremely accommodative Fed policy," said Matt Hanna, portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments.

It took the benchmark index about a year-and-a-half to close the 1,000-point gap to 4,000, compared with about five years from 2,000 to 3,000 points.

The blue-chip Dow is just 1% shy off a record high. The Nasdaq, however, is about 5% below its all-time high as a rapid rise in U.S. bond yields accelerated a rotation from richly-valued tech stocks to underpriced economy-linked stocks.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with technology, communication services and energy gaining more than 1%.

"April is usually a pretty good month for the market historically and I would expect that momentum to continue especially as we see the economy strengthen," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James.

Micron Technology Inc jumped 4.6% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software.

U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor rose 3.8% on its plan to invest $100 billion over the next three years to meet the rising chip demand.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.48% as "high flying" stocks including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc added between 1.1% and 2.4%. At 10:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 123.69 points, or 0.38%, at 33,105.24, the S&P 500 was up 33.86 points, or 0.85%, at 4,006.84.

The three main indexes are set to close out a holiday-shortened week with gains, led by Nasdaq. U.S. stock markets will remain shut for Good Friday holiday.

The CBOE volatility index slipped below 18 points for the first time in 14 months, a level last seen before the coronavirus-driven global financial market meltdown in March 2020.

Johnson & Johnson fell 0.5% after the drugmaker said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions, whose shares tumbled 14%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.80-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.0-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 99 new highs and 22 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.70% 2117.3056 Delayed Quote.17.68%
APPLE INC. 0.80% 123.1099 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.19% 0.76069 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.28% 1.38207 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.79553 Delayed Quote.0.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 33139.61 Delayed Quote.8.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.17717 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
FACEBOOK INC 1.53% 298.86 Delayed Quote.7.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.013641 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 3.73% 91.4867 Delayed Quote.17.33%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.29% 241.1676 Delayed Quote.4.24%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) 1.22% 673.511 Real-time Quote.12.16%
NASDAQ 100 1.59% 13299.332588 Delayed Quote.1.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.53% 13448.628919 Delayed Quote.2.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.44% 0.70127 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. 2.18% 125.23 Delayed Quote.28.34%
S&P 500 0.97% 4011.34 Delayed Quote.5.39%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.35% 57.5 End-of-day quote.-7.56%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.56% 602 End-of-day quote.13.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pU S ENERGY  : OPEC+ agrees oil output rise from May, after U.S. call to Saudi
RE
01:00pIMF says rich countries could use taxes to reduce inequalities
RE
12:59pCanada govt's bid to create national securities regulator stalls
RE
12:59pOPEC+ agrees oil output rise from May, after U.S. call to Saudi
RE
12:54pFrontier CEO says now making money with low fares in pandemic as stock debuts
RE
12:54pRussia's Novak hopes global oil stocks return to normal in 2-3 months
RE
12:52pS&P 500 hits 4,000 on tech power, recovery optimism
RE
12:52pGlobal equities surge on factory data, stimulus hopes
RE
12:48pPfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant
RE
12:47pEurope's IPO market roars back to life, can it last?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5CAC 40 : IT firm Atos' shares slump 18% after accounting issues disclosed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ