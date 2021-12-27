S&P 500 hits all-time high on retail sales cheer; travel stocks slide

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday,
as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the
economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight
cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.
Retail sales in the country rose 8.5% during this year's
holiday shopping season from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, powered by an
ecommerce boom, a report by Mastercard Inc showed.
The S&P 500 retailing index firmed 0.5%.
"Despite the variant and travel interruptions, retail sales
were up strongly, which bodes well for the economy going into
the new year," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
Travel-related stocks, typically sensitive to news around
the coronavirus, slid after U.S. airlines canceled about 800
more flights on Monday after nixing thousands of flights during
the Christmas weekend, as Omicron cases soared.
The S&P 1500 airlines index shed 1.6%. Cruise
operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal
Caribbean and Carnival Corp fell 2.2%-3%,
leading declines on the benchmark S&P 500.
"The market will continue to rally even though the virus
fear factor remains prevalent in the market," Cardillo said.
Monday's climb marks a fourth straight session of gain for
Wall Street's main stock indexes after encouraging news last
week related to the Omicron variant calmed investor worried
about the strain's economic impact.
Nine of 11 main S&P 500 sector indexes advanced, with tech
leading percentage gains.
At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 119.06 points, or 0.33%, at 36,069.62 and the S&P 500
was up 24.64 points, or 0.52%, at 4,750.43.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 84.21 points, or 0.54%,
at 15,737.59 on a boost from megacap companies, including Tesla
Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, and
Meta Platform, rising between 0.9% and 2.3%.
Main stock indexes in the United States are eyeing a third
straight yearly gain, with the benchmark S&P 500 on track
to close out the year 26.4% higher. The Dow is set to rise
17.8%, while the Nasdaq is looking at a 22.1% climb.
Looking ahead, thinner-than-usual trading volumes ahead of
New Year could make markets susceptible to volatile moves,
although the last five trading days of December and the first
two days of January have boded well for U.S. stocks 75% of the
time since 1945, according to CFRA Research data.
GoDaddy Inc rose 6.5% after a report activist
investor Starboard Value LP had purchased a 6.5% stake in web
services company worth about $800 million.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 1.5-to-1 ratio on
the NYSE, while declining issues outnumbered advancers on the
Nasdaq by 1.2-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 52 new lows.
