S&P 500 inches higher as Black Friday sales kick off

Retailers in focus as Black Friday sales start
Activision down on likely FTC lawsuit to block Microsoft
deal
Apple slips, Foxconn China plant sees lower shipments
Indexes: Dow up 0.5%, S&P inches 0.1% higher, Nasdaq off
0.3%
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 edged higher on
Friday, with focus on retailers as Black Friday sales kicked off
against the backdrop of stubbornly high inflation and cooling
economic growth.
Shoppers were expected to turn out in record numbers to shop
for Black Friday deals, but with inclement weather, thin crowds
were seen outside stores on what has historically been the
busiest shopping day of the year.
U.S. retail stocks have become a barometer of consumer
confidence as inflation bites. The S&P 500 retail index
slipped 0.1% on Friday, bringing its year-to-date losses to a
little over 30%, while the S&P 500 is down 15% so far this year.
"We're going have a higher-than-expected Black Friday sales
number. The reason why I think so is the strength of U.S.
consumers is still being far too discounted with full employment
and large cash savings," said Phil Blancato, chief executive of
Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.
Shares of retailers Target Corp, Macy's Inc
and Best Buy Co Inc were mixed, while the S&P consumer
discretionary index rose 0.3%.
Wall street's main indexes have rallied strongly since
hitting their early October lows, with the S&P 500 up
more than 15% on a boost from a better-than-expected earnings
season and more recently on hopes of less aggressive interest
rates hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Expectations are now of a 63.5% chance that the Fed will
increase its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points in December,
with the rates seen peaking in June 2023.
At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 152.42 points, or 0.45%, at 34,346.48, with shares of
UnitedHealth Group Inc and Home Depot Inc
providing the biggest boost.
The S&P 500 rose 3.41 points, or 0.08%, at 4,030.67,
while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 36.70 points, or
0.33%, at 11,248.61.
Weighing on Nasdaq, Activision Blizzard Inc fell
4.2% on a media report that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
was likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft
Corp's $69-billion takeover bid for the video game
publisher.
Apple Inc slipped 1.6% after news of reduced iPhone
shipments in November from a Foxconn plant in China.
U.S. stock markets will close at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, after
being closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.84-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 42 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)