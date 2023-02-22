Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P 500 index seen climbing 5% by end of 2023

02/22/2023 | 07:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index is expected to advance about 5% from Tuesday's close by year-end although high interest rates and inflation have many strategists in a Reuters poll predicting a correction within the next three months.

By Sinéad Carew

The S&P 500 was expected to end 2023 at 4,200 points, which would amount to a 9.4% increase for the calendar year, according to the median forecast of 42 strategists polled by Reuters. This forecast target is unchanged from a November 2022 poll.

After falling 19.4% in 2022, the S&P 500 index is up 4.1% for the year so far.

Over 70% of analysts, 10 of 14, who answered an additional question said there was a high chance of a correction in the U.S. equity market over the coming three months. The remaining four said low.

However, more than a three-quarters majority said their year-end forecasts did not depend, even in part, on central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates within 12 months.

"The odds of rates going higher and staying (higher) longer have increased. That also increases the probability of a Fed mistake of some kind which would weigh on multiples," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Charlotte, NC.

Because the labor market and the broader economy have been more resilient than previously expected, Samana sees that making "the glide path for inflation a shallower dip," than he had initially expected.

The S&P was trading at 18.5 times expectations for earnings for the next 12 months compared with its average forward P/E of 15.8 for the last 20 years, according to recent Refinitiv data.

As of Feb. 17, Wall Street's expectation for S&P earnings growth for 2023 has fallen to 1.6% from an expected 4.4% on Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv.

Graphic: S&P valuations have fallen but still above 20-year average https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqjykkkpx/valuationgraphicSnP500.PNG

Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis sees "significant headwinds for equities" including elevated inflation, the Fed's rating hiking cycle and decreasing earnings expectations for 2023.

As such he said it is "difficult to envision equities trending meaningfully higher" but still he said "sentiment is becoming increasing constructive."

But while Sandven's year-end S&P 500 target doesn't depend on interest rate cuts he said "it does depend on moderating inflation and improved earnings visibility".

Survey respondents (12) were equally split, six for six, on whether growth or value stocks would perform better this year.

The poll also showed the Dow Jones Industrial average was expected to rise 9.2% for the full year to 36,200 by year end. This compared with its Tuesday close of 33,129.59 and its 2022 closing level of 33,147.25, which represented an 8.8% drop for last year.

Strategists had expected the Dow to end 2023 at 36,500, according to a November poll.

(Other stories from the Reuters Q1 global stock markets poll package:)

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew, Stephen Culp, Chuck Mikolajczak, Noel Randewich, Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional polling by Aditi Verma, Milounee Purohit, Mumal Rathore; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.46% 0.68309 Delayed Quote.1.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.20986 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7383 Delayed Quote.0.69%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -2.06% 33129.59 Real-time Quote.-0.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.06359 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012068 Delayed Quote.0.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.29% 0.62337 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.63% 46.24 Delayed Quote.15.02%
Latest news "Economy"
07:32aFutures stable after Wall St rout on rate worries
RE
07:31aTSX futures fall as oil prices slip; Fed minutes in focus
RE
07:30aUK PM Sunak says Northern Ireland EU deal must address democratic deficit
RE
07:28aGerman trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group
RE
07:26aRussia will not fire hypersonic missile at S.Africa naval exercise
RE
07:23aIndia's Biocon raises $129 million from Kotak to fund biosimilars deal
RE
07:17aNew Zealand's Central Bank Raises Rate Despite -2-
DJ
07:17aNew Zealand's Central Bank Raises Rate Despite Storm Uncertainty; BOJ's Bond-Yield Cap Comes Under Fresh Pressure; Business Surveys Find Economic Strength
DJ
07:16aIndia, China meet over border affairs - Indian statement
RE
07:16aSanctions on nuclear energy would harm Hungary's interests, minister says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3Stellantis grows and raises dividend and employee bonus
4Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Decli..
5Fresenius and FMC shares go their separate ways

HOT NEWS